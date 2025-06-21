Top Lithium Stocks To Research – June 18th

Exxon Mobil, SolarEdge Technologies, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or processing of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid storage. Because global demand for energy storage and clean-energy technologies is rising, lithium stocks are often viewed as a way for investors to gain exposure to the transition toward electrification and renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.98. 7,697,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,765,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,342. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $997.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.94. 1,122,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,681. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

