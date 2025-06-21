Cordant Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cordant Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,468,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,106,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after acquiring an additional 188,031 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.