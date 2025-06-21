Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $438,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

