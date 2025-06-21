Tower View Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6%

ADI opened at $228.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

