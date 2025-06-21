First American Bank Sells 653 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Bank decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

