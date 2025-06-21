Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,285 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

