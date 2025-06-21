10,908 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

