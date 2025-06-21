Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

