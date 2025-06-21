Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

