Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

