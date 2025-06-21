Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $3.93 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,643 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,805 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

EOG stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.