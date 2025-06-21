Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

