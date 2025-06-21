Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $75.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

