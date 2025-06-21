Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $342.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.