ORG Partners LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8%

CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.62 and its 200 day moving average is $396.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

