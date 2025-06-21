First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,565 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

INTC opened at $21.08 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

