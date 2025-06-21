Retail Stocks To Research – June 20th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,556,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,702,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a twelve month low of $179.66 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.35.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,796,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,302,775. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $478.39. 17,055,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,480,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $483.25.

