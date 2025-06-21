Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 205,205 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 205,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,299,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

