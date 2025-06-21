Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,343 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

