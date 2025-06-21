ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $756.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $720.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.02.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

