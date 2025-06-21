Castleview Partners LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.04. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

