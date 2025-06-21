Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.