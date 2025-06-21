Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 422,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.