Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2%

MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

