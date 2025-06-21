Suncoast Equity Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

