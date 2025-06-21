Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 251,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122,772 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2%

MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

