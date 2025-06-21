Center For Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

