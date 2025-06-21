Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $924.46 million during the quarter. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.86%.
Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
