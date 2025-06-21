Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $924.46 million during the quarter. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.86%.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

