Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) Shares Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Millennium Group International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.