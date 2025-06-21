Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) were down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 279,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 724,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 30.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 988.83% and a negative return on equity of 224.08%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.10% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.