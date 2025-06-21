Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) were down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 279,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 724,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 30.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.44.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 988.83% and a negative return on equity of 224.08%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lipella Pharmaceuticals
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- These 3 Consumer Staple Giants Are Oversold and Set to Skyrocket
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.