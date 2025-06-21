NXU (NASDAQ:NXU) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 1,128,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 764,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

NXU Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.69.

About NXU

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

See Also

