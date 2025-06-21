iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 36,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 71,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTO. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,387,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 733,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,104,000. Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,648,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

