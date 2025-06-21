NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.86). Approximately 179,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,235,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.87).

NIOX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price objective on shares of NIOX Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of NIOX Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of £26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.24.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Johnson sold 3,924,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £2,551,009.50 ($3,430,620.63). Also, insider Jonathan Emms acquired 127,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,196.32 ($13,712.10). 46.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIOX Group Plc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo level in patients.

