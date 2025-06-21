The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.6% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $640.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

