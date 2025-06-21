Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.14.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.17.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

