Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,999 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

