First American Bank Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

First American Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $974.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $970.38. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

