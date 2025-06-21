Clark & Stuart Inc Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Clark & Stuart Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Clark & Stuart Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clark & Stuart Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
