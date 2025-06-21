AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

