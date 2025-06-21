Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 578 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $278.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.58. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

