Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $767.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

