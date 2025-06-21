4,552 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $500.72. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.71.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.56.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

