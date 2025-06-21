Norway Savings Bank Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 414.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,878,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $520.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.56. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

