World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,895,000 after purchasing an additional 879,260 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,257,000 after purchasing an additional 746,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,752,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FBND opened at $45.44 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.