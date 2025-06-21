World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $417.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.93.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

