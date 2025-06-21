SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.