Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of C stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

