Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $119.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

