Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $182,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

