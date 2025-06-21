First PREMIER Bank Buys 753 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

